Tiaa Fsb Has $36.34 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $157.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

