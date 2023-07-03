Tiaa Fsb Has $658,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $341.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.41 and a 200 day moving average of $273.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $344.08. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.