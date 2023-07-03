Tiaa Fsb Has $738,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $117.30 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.