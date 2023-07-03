Tiaa Fsb Has $752,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Moderna were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,797,775 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

