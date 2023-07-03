Tiaa Fsb Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOX opened at $106.31 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.