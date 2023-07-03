Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

