Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

