Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $151.74 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
