Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,056,000 after buying an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after buying an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,569,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,101,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,912.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.