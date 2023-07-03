Tiaa Fsb Purchases 1,387 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

