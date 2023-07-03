Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,562,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.