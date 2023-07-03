Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,553,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Charter Communications by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $367.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $496.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.58.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

