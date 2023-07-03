Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Baxter International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. 888 reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BAX opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

