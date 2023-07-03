Tiaa Fsb Sells 127 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

ALB stock opened at $223.09 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.01 and a 200 day moving average of $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

