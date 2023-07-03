Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,394 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,490 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

