Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,575 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $113.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

