Tiaa Fsb Sells 160 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CME Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,929.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after acquiring an additional 177,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CME opened at $185.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.74. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $211.19. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.