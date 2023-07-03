Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,166 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on C. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.04 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

