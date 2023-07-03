Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,335 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $194.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.25 and its 200 day moving average is $192.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.