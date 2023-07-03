Tiaa Fsb Sells 278 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novartis were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $100.91 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

