Tiaa Fsb Sells 288 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cummins were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $245.16 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

