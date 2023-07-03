Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,082 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

