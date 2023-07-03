Tiaa Fsb Sells 531 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,945,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $186.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.28. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

