Tiaa Fsb Sells 531 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb's holdings in Progressive were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

