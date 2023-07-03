Tiaa Fsb Sells 85 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE EL opened at $196.38 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.