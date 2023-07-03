Tiaa Fsb Sells 882 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,892,000 after buying an additional 3,753,445 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,993,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,692,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.39 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

