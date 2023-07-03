Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameren were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,358,000 after buying an additional 849,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $81.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

