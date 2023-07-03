Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AON were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $345.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $262.42 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

