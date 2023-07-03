Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.93 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

