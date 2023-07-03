TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.70) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for TransCode Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($17.40). The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($0.20).

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

RNAZ opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.33. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransCode Therapeutics

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

