Transphorm, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transphorm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transphorm's current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm's Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Transphorm Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transphorm

Transphorm Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Transphorm by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Transphorm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

