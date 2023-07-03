Transphorm, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transphorm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transphorm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Transphorm Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.47.
Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.
