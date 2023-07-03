Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

