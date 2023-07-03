Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CJS Securities cut Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of TRTN opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $83.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Triton International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

(Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.