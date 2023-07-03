TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

