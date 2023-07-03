TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

