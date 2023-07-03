Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

