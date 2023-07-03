U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,318 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

