Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 412,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Univest Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $532.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Univest Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin P. Connor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

