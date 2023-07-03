Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
