Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

About Ur-Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

