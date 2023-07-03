USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 35.7% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 189,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.4% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 103,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.