UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTSI opened at $3.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

