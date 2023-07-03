Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

