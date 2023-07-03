Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,645,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

