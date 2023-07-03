Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,645,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
