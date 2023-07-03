Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VWDRY opened at $8.80 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

