Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in June

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

