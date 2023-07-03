Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 772,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 123,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 107,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.