Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.2 days.

Shares of VIVEF stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

