Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

NYSE VNO opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 366,533 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

