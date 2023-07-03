VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VOXX International during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About VOXX International

(Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.