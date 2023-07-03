Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Up 57.5% in June

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $167.16.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.