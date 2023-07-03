Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Up 57.5% in June

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFFree Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $167.16.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.